American Film Market Moving Online for 2020

The dates have also shifted back a week so as not to overlap with Election Day in the U.S.

The American Film Market is going online for its 2020 edition due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Despite being one of the last major film markets of the year, taking place in Santa Monica in early November, the Independent Film & Television Alliance announced Monday that the event would be following the same path of many others in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic — including the Cannes Marche du Film — and moving to the virtual arena.

"By making this announcement four months in advance, AFM’s stakeholders can move forward and plan with certainty,” said Michael Ryan, chairman, IFTA and partner at GFM Films. "AFM 2020 Online will give the global film community the opportunities that are always critical to our success — to meet, share knowledge, collaborate, and discover tomorrow’s films as they do every year in Santa Monica."

AFM Online is due to take place Nov. 9 through 13, shifting one week later than originally scheduled so as to not overlap with Election Day in the U.S. The year will be the 41st market.

The full program and participation details are expected to be unveiled later this summer.