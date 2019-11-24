AMAs: The 12 Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Ciara, Lizzo and Billie Eilish make the list.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez shut down the American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, stunning in two green gowns ahead of their performances on stage. See which musicians join Swift and Gomez on The Hollywood Reporter's list of the 12 most memorable fashion looks at the 2019 AMAs (hint: three of them were named this week as some of the most influential stars in fashion).

Taylor Swift

Swift broke away from her pastel-hued Lover era and threw it back to her Reputation days with an asymmetrical, custom Julien Macdonald dress and thigh-high boots. The olive green gown brought to mind the sparkly, snake-y style from her last album, which was all about managing her public image. It was fitting that Swift, named Artist of the Decade, rocked a darker glam aesthetic for the AMAs, which took place just days after she settled a public feud with her former record label, Big Machine.

Selena Gomez

Look at her now — Gomez wowed in a strapless, lime Versace minidress with plenty of bling, thanks to that Roberto Coin Cento diamond necklace. "The most brilliant star on the red carpet tonight," the jeweler wrote on Instagram. Last month when Gomez debuted her two new singles and a "strong sexy" sense of style, her stylist, Kate Young, told THR, "We're just beginning!"

Lizzo

Proving Barbie comes in any size, Lizzo carried the micro-bag to end all micro-bags at the AMAs. Her doll-sized purse upped the attitude of her custom one-shouldered, ruffled Valentino dress. "Iconic orange," stylist Marko Monroe wrote on Instagram. "So proud of this angel for always being ready to put the *wink* back into the red carpet." In addition to the Valentino bag, Monroe added Stuart Weitzman's white patent Aleena mules, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Ofira jewels. "Bag big enough for my fucks to give," Lizzo wrote. "Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look."

Ciara

Stylist Maeve Reilly, who also dresses Hailey Bieber, kicked off host Ciara's night of fashion with a blue, flared Balmain suit with turquoise jewelry. Reilly accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Jacquie Aiche's turquoise drop earrings.

Billie Eilish

A new Grammy record-setter, Eilish took to the AMAs red carpet in an authentic Burberry ensemble (unlike the Louis Vuitton knock-off she wore to Coachella). The "Bad Guy" singer sported a Burberry Vintage oversized tee featuring crystal mesh sleeves, along with wide-leg trousers and a matching crystal mesh bonnet with a veil that was almost Handmaid's Tale meets beekeeper.

Shawn Mendes

Mendes dared to experiment beyond a black tux for the ceremony, wearing a deep purple Paul Smith suit with teal lapels. His V-neck showed off his layered boho necklaces.

Camila Cabello

The "Senorita" singer went with a nude color palette in an Oscar de la Renta dress that the fashion house describes as "ethereal eveningwear," featuring tulle embroidered with raffia.

Billy Porter

"I’m giddy about this one," wrote stylist Sam Ratelle on Instagram. Always one to embrace bold fashion choices, Pose star Porter wore a Thom Browne outfit with a Stephen Jones Millinery statement hat and Oscar Heyman ring on Sunday.

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera turned heads with her strong-shouldered regal gown from Jean Paul Gaultier. The fall/winter 2017 couture outfit included an embellished hood, oversized shoulders and white buckled belt.

Alyson Stoner

The dancer and actor dazzled in one of the night's most expensive ensembles — a $2.4 million suit by Malan Breton decked out in Swarovski crystals (it took six months to stitch each gemstone into the silk). Under the spring/summer 2020 suit, which was inspired by the ballet Giselle, Stoner wore a metallic top by stylist Graham Cruz.

Post Malone

Post paired his cowboy hat with a checked suit for an eye-catching look, styled by Catherine Hahn.

Kesha

Kesha was all-out in Versace at the AMAs ahead of the launch of her Kesha Rose Beauty in December.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.