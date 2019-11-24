AMAs: Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World Reunite to Perform New Single

The trio of musicians returned to the awards stage with another piano ballad.

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, who previously joined forces on the emotional hit song "Say Something," came together again at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Chad King and Ian Axel make up the musical duo, and along with Aguilera, they performed a new collaborative single, "Fall On Me." Aguilera was front and center in a dramatic, long gown as she belted out the song.

The track is actually a cover of a 2018 duet by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli, though A Great Big World is responsible for penning it in the first place.

The band and Aguilera previously performed "Say Something" at the 2013 AMAs. The trio's rendition of the song went on to win a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance in 2015.

Additional performers set to take the AMAs stage throughout Sunday night include Taylor Swift, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, and more.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.

