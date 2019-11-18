American Music Awards: Green Day to Celebrate 'Dookie's' 25th Anniversary With Performance

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World also will take the stage at the Nov. 24 awards show, as will Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT.

Green Day will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dookie, the band's breakout album, at the 2019 American Music Awards, with a special performance.

Green Day, three-time AMA winners, will perform "Basket Case," from the 1994 album, as well as their new song "Father of All…," which is their latest No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

In addition, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World will take the stage at the Nov. 24 awards show for the world television premiere of a new collaboration. They last performed together at the 2013 AMAs with their song "Say Something."

Also taking the stage will be Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, who'll perform a new single. Malone is a two-time AMA winner and this year's most-nominated artist with seven.

As previously announced, other performers will include Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. Taylor Swift also will perform and accept the Artist of the Decade award.

Hosted by Ciara, the fan-voted AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.