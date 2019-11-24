AMAs: Jonas Brothers Perform "Only Human" From Boston Tour Stop

The trio's performance at the ceremony, broadcast live from a stop on their Happiness Begins tour, was their first since 2008.

Jonas Brothers performed their hit song "Only Human" at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night, though Nick, Joe and Kevin weren't actually in attendance at the awards show in Los Angeles. Instead, the band delivered a special live performance from the Boston stop of their Happiness Begins tour.

The crowd at the sold-out show sang along to the single as the siblings, all dressed in different variations of black, danced around the stage at TD Garden.

Throughout the rest of the AMAs broadcast, fans will be able to get more of Jonas Brothers — including behind-the-scenes clips of the trio — via their social media and on T-Mobile's Twitter and Instagram pages.

Jonas Brothers are also up for two AMAs this year: favorite pop/rock duo or group and favorite pop/rock song. The band won the T-Mobile breakthrough artist award back in 2008, the same year they last performed on the AMAs stage.

Additional performers set to take the AMAs stage on Sunday night include Taylor Swift, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain and more.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.