Rep Sheet Roundup: 'The Americans' Star Costa Ronin Signs With Paradigm

The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

The Russian

The Americans' Costa Ronin has signed with Paradigm, after formerly being signed with Abrams. The Russia-born actor is best known for playing Oleg since the second season of the critically acclaimed FX drama, which comes to a close May 30. Over the past two months Ronin also recurred as Yevgeny Gromov on the seventh season of Showtime's Homeland. He continues to be managed by Framework.

Youngest signing ever?

Chloe Teperman, nine weeks, has signed with Abrams youth commercial agent Haydn Jones. She is set to make her screen debut on NBC's Days of Our Lives. Teperman continues to be represented by ZTPR president and publicist Zack Teperman, her father.

Abrams also has promoted Jade Sherman to vp digital media. The Los Angeles-based agent will report directly to senior vp and alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding head Alec Shankman. She moved to the agency three and a half years ago from MVP Sports Group, where she helped pro athletes monetize their social media posts. "Jade inherently has an entrepreneurial spirit that has benefitted our clients and bolstered the success of the agency, the department and our growth," founder and CEO Harry Abrams said in a statement. "She is an avid proponent of cross-collaboration between our digital and traditional clients and departments and has the leadership qualities that provide guidance and mentorship to rising agents within our digital team."

Taking action

PMK*BNC senior director Gita Amar was sworn in last week to the California Complete Count Census Committee, which will guide the statewide outreach for the 2020 federal census. The Democrat will represent Los Angeles and is the only committee member from the entertainment and public relations fields.

Others on the dotted line

Katz PR has signed:

Voiceover actress Vanessa Marshall, who voices Gamora, Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman and Star Wars character Hera Syndulla on various animated projects. She continues to be represented by CESD.

Filmmaker Charmaine Bingwa, whose series Little Sista won Best Screenplay at the LGBT Toronto Film festival and will be streamed exclusively on Revry starting in June. As an actor, she is shooting indie films The Pitch and Nekromancer. She continues to be represented by Australia's Smith and Jones Management and Studio City-based Karli Doumanis Management.

