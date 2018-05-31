'The Americans' Cast and Crew Talk Espionage Tricks With CIA Spies

Hours before the season finale of the FX spy drama, creators and stars discussed espionage with real-life CIA operatives during a panel discussion at UCLA's Burkle Center for International Relations.

The CIA makes nary an appearance throughout six fraught seasons of The Americans, the critically-acclaimed 1980s-set FX drama about a pair of Russian deep cover KGB officers posing as Americans in suburban Virginia, but just hours before the show's gripping and emotional finale aired on Wednesday night, creator and showrunner Joe Weisberg moderated a 90-minute panel discussion about the world of espionage as it’s portrayed on screen, versus the real thing, with a pair of real CIA spies at his side.

Mark Kelton and Martha Peterson, two highly decorated veterans of the CIA’s clandestine service, shared stories from their years living in a world of secrets. Neither worked as advisors on The Americans, but both said the fundamentals of espionage were true to their own experiences.

“Spies are people just like you,” said Kelton, addressing the audience. “The show depicted that well.”

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, the on- and off-screen couple who play Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings, the KGB “illegals” on The Americans, also appeared, along with Costa Ronin, the Russian-born actor who plays KGB officer Oleg Burov, as part of a wide-ranging publicity push pegged to the finale.

Russell kicked the discussion off with a glowing endorsement of the show's heavy use of wigs, which she said allowed her to morph into other characters more easily. “It’s so much easier to become a different person,” she said. “People react differently to you, as I found out.”

“Those were the best looking disguises I’ve ever seen,” quipped Peterson, who said the real-life disguises she had once used didn’t match up to Hollywood fare. Peterson was the first female CIA case officer to work in the Communist-era Soviet Union. She successfully recruited a Russian agent before she herself was eventually arrested and kicked out. Years later, she learned her recruit had been captured and committed suicide during an interrogation by his Soviet bosses, by ingesting a poison pill she had given him for just such an occasion.

The Americans has been praised for its authentic recreation of key elements of a spy’s bag of tricks, including surveillance and counter surveillance, and agent recruitment. And while the show often took liberties with its depictions, such as its portrayal of violence and the use of guns — neither of which are common to the experience of most spies — the two CIA officers praised the show’s adherence to real-world scenarios.

Espionage was “alternately thrilling and terrifying,” said Mark Kelton, a former chief of the CIA’s counterintelligence center who served in multiple overseas postings, including Pakistan in 2011, during the raid on the Abbottabad compound where U.S Navy Seals, with the CIA’s help, found and killed Osama bin Laden. Kelton believes that Pakistan’s intelligence service, the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, poisoned him in retaliation for the raid.

Kelton joked that the sheer number and scope of the operations mounted by the Jennings in The Americans far exceeded what real spies could ever achieve. “We would never be able to sustain that level of operations,” he said, noting that your average CIA spy also generates huge amounts of paperwork. “In real life you spend days typing. I can’t think of another profession that is better documented.”

Kelton also said the use of sex as a coercive tactic was something often used by the KGB but less so by the CIA. “You manipulate people, that’s part of the job,” he explained. “The sex bit is used a lot in the show, but that’s very rare in my experience.”

That said, Kelton spoke of how his home was bugged and monitored by video in at least one of his overseas postings, which led an audience member to question how and when he ever had sex. “It’s either that, or no sex,” Kelton deadpanned. “You just enjoy the moment; you’ve gotta live your life.”

With plenty of murderous espionage antics, The Americans picked up speed in its last season, but the show remained centered on the emotional journey of the family and the toll that spying can impose even on its most devoted practitioners. Weisberg, who was a CIA case officer before turning to TV, said he quickly learned how to lie to friends and family about his double life.

“I thought I would have more trouble with that,” he said. “But then it became second nature.” Weisberg said working on the show made him realize how much he — how much all parents — lie to their children all the time, just to keep them safe.

“We don’t lie to each other, but we lie for a higher cause” added Kelton, calling the CIA a “fraternity.”

The Russian-born Ronin — whose character Oleg Burov is a conflicted, somewhat reluctant Cold warrior in the show — asked the real CIA spies how they dealt with the uncertainty of whether the agents they were running weren’t also betraying them.

“You don’t know,” Kelton replied, “You have to test them.”

Ronin also drew a comparison between espionage and actors' practice of pretend: “As actors we are always finding things out about ourselves. But as spies you have to pretend you’re someone else. How do you remember who you really are?”

You learn to separate work from everything else, Peterson explained. “You close the safe at work, and you become who you are.”

In a moment that captured the existential pain that guides the show, and the twisted lives of the Jenningses, Kelton reflected on how his involvement with the CIA has shaped his own life.

“I grew up and came to maturity in the secret world,” he said. “I’ll never have a normal life, and I’m happy with that.”