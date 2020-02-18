Amie Harwick Cause of Death Released

Murder suspect Gareth Pursehouse remains behind bars on a $2 million bail.

The cause of death for Dr. Amie Harwick was released Tuesday, days after the well-known sex and family therapist died after allegedly being attacked by an ex-boyfriend.

The 38-year-old Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso suffered Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office. The report also listed "evidence of manual strangulation." The case is ruled a homicide.

Her injuries were consistent with a fall, police said; her body was found near her Hollywood Hills home, beneath a three-story balcony.

Los Angeles police on Saturday arrested 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, a former boyfriend of Harwick's, on suspicion of murder. His bail is set at $2 million. Harwick formerly had a restraining order against Pursehouse.

Harwick was, for a time, engaged to Price Is Right host Drew Carey.

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey said via Twitter.

CBS canceled tapings of the show for the week.