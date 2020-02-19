Amie Harwick Murder Suspect Released From Jail on $2M Bond

Medical officials ruled the 38-year-old died of blunt-force injuries to her head and torso and there was also "evidence of manual strangulation."

The man suspected of murdering famed sex and family therapist Dr. Amie Harwick is out of jail after posting a $2 million bond.

Gareth Pursehouse was released from jail Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records.

The 41-year-old was arrested Saturday by Los Angeles police after his ex-girlfriend Harwick was found with multiple severe injuries from an apparent fall near her Hollywood Hills home.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office ruled Tuesday that the 38-year-old died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso suffered Saturday. The report also listed "evidence of manual strangulation." The case is ruled a homicide.

Harwick, who formerly had a restraining order against Pursehouse, appeared to have fallen from her three-story balcony, police said.

Harwick was, for a time, engaged to Price Is Right host and actor Drew Carey.

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey said via Twitter.

CBS canceled tapings of the show for the week while Carey is in mourning.

Pursehouse is due back in court March 10.