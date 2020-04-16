Amie Harwick's Suspected Killer Pleads Not Guilty

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, is due back in court on June 24.

The man accused of killing well-known sex and family therapist Dr. Amie Harwick on Thursday pleaded not guilty to her murder, among other charges, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, a former boyfriend of Harwick's, is charged with one count each of murder and first-degree and residential burglary, with the special circumstance allegation of lying-in-wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty, according to the district attorney's office.

The 38-year-old Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso suffered Feb. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also listed "evidence of manual strangulation."

Her injuries were consistent with a fall, authorities said; her body was found near her Hollywood Hills home, beneath a three-story balcony.

Pursehouse faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged. A decision to seek capital punishment has not been made by the district attorney's office.

Pursehouse is due back in court on June 24.