Amitabh Bachchan to Star in Bollywood Remake of Spanish Thriller 'The Invisible Guest'

In a first, the Bollywood icon's film is coproduced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's banner and has begun filming in Scotland.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is set to star in Badla (Revenge), a Hindi language remake of Spanish crime thriller Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest).

Contratiempo released last year and revolved around a successful, young businessman seeking to prove his innocence when his mistress is murdered. In its review, THR had predicted the film's potential for a remake stating, "It's the kind of stylishly packaged project, designed for global appeal, which could easily stand a remake."

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla co-stars actress Taapsee Pannu who previously starred with Bachchan in 2016's legal drama Pink.

Badla is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. This is the first time Khan is co-producing a film toplined by Bachchan. They both last worked together, as co-actors, in 2008 release Bhootnath. Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri are coproducing for Azure.

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has delivered some of Indian cinema's biggest hits such as seventies titles Sholay and Deewar. He made his Hollywood debut in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby while he has also been the long-running host of the Indian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire since the show launched in 2000.

Red Chillies' other projects include the upcoming Netflix series Bard of Blood, an espionage drama based on the book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui.

Azure has various other remakes in development such as Mexican dramedy Instructions Not Included and South Korean action thriller The Terror Live. Both projects are in partnership with Lionsgate and the Globalgate consortium. Azure has also acquired the Indian remake rights of Thai film Bad Genius, considered the biggest hit in Thailand. The film was also a major hit in China where it collected $41 million.