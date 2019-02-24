Amy Adams Brings Mother, Sisters to Oscars

The actress is nominated for her supporting role in 'Vice.'

Amy Adams turned the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony into a family affair.

The actress, who is nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role as Lynne Cheney in Vice, was accompanied by her mother and sisters on the red carpet prior to the show.

Adams, her two sisters and their mother Kathryn spoke with Maria Menounos during ABC's red carpet.

"It's my first time bringing them and it's super exciting and I'm looking forward to us having a really fun time tonight," Adams said.

Kathryn added that getting ready for the awards show was both fun and stressful. "Definitely memorable," she added.

Menounos then asked the mother how proud she is of Adams, who has been nominated for 6 Oscars throughout her career. "There's not even words," said Kathryn. "Amy's just amazing."

The 2019 Oscars is taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The ceremony is being broadcast on ABC.