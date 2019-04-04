Amy Adams to Star in 'Hillbilly Elegy' for Ron Howard

Howard will direct the adaptation for Netflix.

Amy Adams will star in the adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy from director Ron Howard.

The Netflix project is based on the book Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, by J.D. Vance. The book is a modern exploration of the American dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member.

Along with the author, characters in the story include his grandparents, aunt, uncle, sister and his mother, following them as they navigate legacies of alcoholism, poverty and trauma.

The Shape of Water co-writer Vanessa Taylor adapted the book for the screen. Brian Grazer, Howard and Karen Lunder are producing for Imagine Entertainment. Julie Oh and Vance will exec produce.

Netflix is set to finance and distribute.

Adams, who is repped by WME, Brillstein and Sloane Offer, was last seen in Adam McKay's Vice and will next be in theaters with thriller The Woman in the Window.