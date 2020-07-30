Amy Adams to Star in 'Nightbitch' Adaptation for Annapurna

Rachel Yoder's novel will be given big screen treatment in Adam's fifth collaboration with Annapurna, which includes roles in 'The Master' and 'American Hustle.'

After a competitive auction, Annapurna Pictures has landed the rights to turn Rachel Yoder’s upcoming debut novel Nightbitch into a feature film, with Amy Adams to star.

Yoder will pen the screenplay and executive produce the project alongside Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Sammy Scher for Annapurna, with Adams and Stacy O’Neil producing through their Bond Group Entertainment banner.

The Nightbitch novel explores motherhood via a darkly comedic portrayal of an unnamed woman and former artist thrust into stay-at-home domesticity after the birth of her son. The parents become increasingly worried and convinced that their baby girl may be turning into a dog.

The film adaptation marks the fifth collaboration between Annapurna Pictures and Adams, who previously partnered on The Master, American Hustle, Her and Vice.

Yoder's book will be published by Doubleday in summer 2021. Adams is also appearing in Ron Howard’s upcoming Hillbilly Elegy movie adaptation, and Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window.

Yoder is repped by CAA and Monika Woods of Triangle House Literary. Adams is repped by WME, Linden Entertainment, Narrative, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.