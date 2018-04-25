Amy Adams to Star in Thriller 'The Woman in the Window'

Joe Wright will direct the adaptation for Fox 2000.

Amy Adams will star in The Woman in The Window, a thriller that Darkest Hour helmer Joe Wright will direct for Fox 2000.

With a nod to the Alfred Hitchcock classic Rear Window, the book told of a child psychologist with severe agoraphobia (and a penchant for mixing alcohol with her medication) who hasn’t left her house in months. The woman witnesses a horrible crime involving a new neighboring family but no one, including the police, will believe her. And she has doubts herself.

The book is one of the breakout publishing stories of 2018, debuting at #1 on The New York Times bestseller list and remaining the biggest-selling adult fiction title of 2018 with more than 1 million copies sold in the United States. The novel is currently published in 38 languages.

Tracy Letts wrote the script adapting the book by A.J. Finn. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing.

Adams, whose last big-screen appearance was as Lois Lane in Justice League, will next appear in HBO’s prestige limited series Sharp Objects. She will also star as Lynne Cheney in Adam’s McKay’s upcoming Dick Cheney biopic with Christian Bale. She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer.