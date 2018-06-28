Amy Adams Thriller 'Woman in the Window' Lands Fall 2019 Release Date

Joe Wright is directing the movie for Fox 2000.

Filmmaker Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams, will open in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.

The Fox 2000 movie is set to debut in the same corridor where another adult thriller, Gone Girl, found success. Woman in the Window is also set to open in the heart of awards season.

Fox has dated a number of films in recent days, even though its fate as a stand-alone studio is unclear as both Disney and Comcast battle to buy a large part of 21st Century Fox, including the film studio. A merger is widely expected to close by summer 2019.

Based on the runaway best-selling book by A.J. Finn, Woman in the Window follows a child psychologist who suffers from severe agoraphobia. No one will listen, including the police, when she witnesses a crime involving new neighbors.

Adams can currently be seen in HBO and Blumhouse's Sharp Objects, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The project marked a reunion for Adams and Villeneuve following Arrival.

Wright was last in theaters with Darkest Hour.

Fox also announced this week that it is pushing Bad Times at the El Royale from Oct. 5, 2018, to Oct. 12, 2018.