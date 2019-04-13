Amy Berg, Thomas Schnauz Sign Agent Termination Letters Amid Failed Guild Talks

"My agent is a friend, he's been to my wedding, and visited me in the hospital when I was in rough shape, but right now: #IStandWithTheWGA," Schnauz tweeted.

Amy Berg, Thomas Schnauz and Hart Hanson were among the writers who said even though their agents were their friends, they signed termination letters amid The Writers Guild of America-Association of Talents Agents talks failure.

The Guild on Friday rejected the latest proposal from the Association and said in a letter to members that as the parties had not reached a deal, the Guild’s new “Code of Conduct” took effect at midnight.

"Signed my termination of representation letter, but not changing my Twitter avatar. I'm not a lunatic. My agent is a friend, he's been to my wedding, and visited me in the hospital when I was in rough shape, but right now: #IStandWithTheWGA," Schnauz, whose credits include Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and X-Files, said via Twitter. He included a picture of the signed document.

Bones creator Hart Hanson did the same.

"Standing with my Guild. #IStandWithWGA And I love my agent, Matt Solo. We've been friends for 21 years," Hanson tweeted, along with his signed document.

Amy Berg, who has written for Da Vinci's Demons and Person of Interest, among others, also shared her termination letter.

"It's beyond unfortunate that it's come to this. Personally, I'm all kinds of wrecked and I said as much to my reps. None of us know what the other side of this looks like, but I hope to see them all there," she said via Twitter.

Mike Schur, Parks and Recreation co-creator, also shared his thoughts on social media.

"#WGA Members: What happens now? We stick together. #IStandWithTheWGA," he posted.

The Friday meeting between the two groups ended after about 45-60 minutes, according to agency-side sources, and would have ended within five minutes, as WGA West executive director David Young attempted to adjourn immediately after WGA West president David Goodman read his statement, according to the sources. ATA president Karen Stuart persuaded the guild side not to leave, urging that the parties negotiate, according to the source. In the course of discussion, Young allegedly accused the agencies of colluding with the studios to depress writers’ salaries. An agency executive asked Goodman if he agreed, to which he allegedly said “I don’t know.” Young later compared the agencies to the Mafia and mentioned the RICO statute, a federal law used primarily against racketeers.

Jonathan Handel contributed to this report.