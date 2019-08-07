Amy Carney Named Fox Entertainment COO

The exec exited her role as Sony TV ad sales and research chief in April 2018.

Charlie Collier is setting his exec team.

Former Sony Pictures Television president of ad sales Amy Carney has been appointed chief operating officer at Fox Entertainment. Based in L.A., Carney will report directly to Fox Entertainment CEO Collier.

In her new role, Carney will be charged with overseeing research, strategy and operations for the newly independent broadcast network.

"I’m pleased to welcome Amy to Fox Entertainment. She’s a smart, sophisticated leader whose passion and professionalism I’ve admired for years,” said Collier. “No matter the role, department or platform, Amy has helped build businesses, broadly elevated thinking and process, and grown meaningful internal and external partnerships. Her arrival marks yet another important step in the building of this new company. We are immediately better for her presence.”

Carney most recently was president of ad sales, strategy and research at Sony Pictures television. She joined the indie studio in 2003 to lead its ad sales team and added strategy and global research to her purview in 2012. She departed in April 2018. Before joining Sony, she spent three years as vp sales for Univision Online and has had sales stints at Ticketmaster, a CBS affiliate and more.