Amy Poehler's 'Moxie' Finds Its Star With Hadley Robinson

Lauren Tsai ('Legion') will co-star in the Netflix feature.

Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai have been set to star in Moxie, the latest directorial effort from Amy Poehler.

Written by Tamara Chestna (After), the Netflix coming-of-age comedy tells of a girl, played by Robinson, from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.

Poehler is producing via her Paper Kite banner along with cohorts Morgan Sackett and Kim Lessing.

The project adapts the book by Jennifer Mathieu.

Shooting begins late October.

Moxie is Poehler’s second feature as a director. She previously helmed Wine Country, also a Netflix production, in which is also starred along with Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, among others. Her Paper Kite banner is behind the acclaimed Netflix show, Russian Doll.

UTA-repped Robinson is a rising actress who appears on TV’s Utopia and will also appear in Gerta Gerwig’s all-star adaptation of Little Women. She recently wrapped a turn in HBO’s pilot centering on the L.A. Lakers in which she plays a young Jennie Buss.