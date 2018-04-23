Amy Robach Named Co-Anchor of ABC's '20/20'

She will join David Muir on the primetime newsmagazine following Elizabeth Vargas' departure from the network.

Amy Robach has been named co-anchor of primetime newsmagazine 20/20 alongside David Muir. The announcement came Monday from ABC News president James Goldston. But the move has been expected for some time, since shortly after Elizabeth Vargas’ departure from ABC was announced last December.

Robach will continue to report for Good Morning America as well as other ABC News programs and platforms. The announcement comes in the wake of the revelation of a reduced role on the morning show for Lara Spencer (who will now be on the show three days each week). Both women’s shifting roles come as producers have focused the show around its three top anchors: George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

GMA is in a pitched battle with NBC’s Today for a bigger total audience in the morning, though Today has long held the lead as the most-watched morning show among viewers 25-54 that are most sought by advertisers.

In a memo to ABC News staffers, Goldston characterized Robach as a “brilliant journalist and skilled interviewer.”

Team,

I’m delighted to announce that Amy Robach will join David Muir as co-anchor of 20/20 starting at the end of May. In addition to her new duties she’ll continue to report frequently for Good Morning America and across ABC News when major news breaks.



Amy, as we know so well, is a brilliant journalist and a skilled interviewer. She has covered the biggest news events around the world, from the deadly terrorist attacks in Belgium and Manchester and the Pulse nightclub shooting to the poaching epidemic in Tanzania and the Olympic games in PyeongChang, Rio and Sochi.

Amy’s already well-known to our 20/20 audience for her reporting on some of the program’s most compelling work. She’s proved uniquely capable of connecting with a diverse and fascinating group of people to tell their stories, including Tonya Harding, Gretchen Carlson, Hulk Hogan, former UVA dean Nicole Eramo, and Monica Lewinsky for her first network interview in over a decade.



Her tenacity as a reporter has been matched by her passion to help others after her breast cancer diagnosis. Three years ago she wrote about her unexpected battle with cancer after an on-air mammogram on GMA. Her book, “Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held on to Hope and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour,” became a New York Times bestseller. By sharing her diagnosis and its aftermath publicly and candidly, she offers hope to millions across this country.

Amy joins David, Deborah Roberts and the 20/20 team at an exciting time. The newsmagazine continues to innovate 40 years after its launch, but great journalism and distinctive storytelling are always at the heart of what we do, and Amy will help make an outstanding team even better.



Please join me in congratulating Amy on her new role.

James