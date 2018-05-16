Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as 'Lost Girls' Moves From Amazon to Netflix (Exclusive)

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus is making her narrative feature debut with the true-crime drama.

Amy Ryan will star in Lost Girls, a true-crime story to be directed by Liz Garbus, the Oscar-nominated documentarian who is making her narrative feature debut with the film.

Netflix has picked up the project, which was previously at Amazon Studios and had Sarah Paulson attached to star.

Anne Carey (20th Century Women, Diary of a Teenage Girl) of Archer Gray and Kevin McCormick (The Goldfinch) and his Langley Park Pictures are producing the movie, which adapts the book by Robert Kolker.

The story, described as both a true-crime story and a strong character piece, follows Mari Gilbert (Ryan) as she relentlessly drives law enforcement agents to search for her missing daughter and, in the process, sheds light on a wave of unsolved murders of young female sex workers on the South Shore barrier islands of Long Island.

Michael Werwie wrote the script. Amy Nauiokas and Rory Koslow will executive produce.

Garbus may be best known for the Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning Netflix original What Happened, Miss Simone? Her Showtime series The Fourth Estate, following the New York Times reporters covering the first year of the Trump presidency, will debut May 27.

Ryan, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing a mom searching for her kidnapped little girl in Gone Baby Gone, is shooting Late Night, a comedy starring Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson and John Lithgow. She is repped by Gersh and Bloom Hergott.