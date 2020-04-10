Amy Schumer Cooking Up Quarantine Show for Food Network

As the 'I Feel Pretty' star continues her return to TV, Schumer is shooting a remotely-made cooking show for stay-at-home viewers co-hosted by husband and pro chef Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer is joining the roster of celebrity chefs on the Food Network making dishes for sheltering American TV viewers from their home kitchens.

As the actress and comedian returns to TV after the sketch comedy series on Comedy Central that propelled her into movies, Schumer is shooting her own cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, that the Discovery-owned lifestyle channel has fast-tracked for a spring debut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schumer and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, will prepare dishes as part of the eight-episode series while they are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions — for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” said Schumer in a statement. The half-hour show will see Fischer cook up comfort food dishes while using farm fresh ingredients, while Schumer mixes drinks, according to the cable lifestyle channel.

The home-produced show will be timed for stay-at-home viewing. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us — The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations," Schumer added.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house. Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food," said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement.

The move to Food Network follows the cable channel's recent quarantined-themed weekend, filled with self-filmed segments from network talent, marking the Discovery-owned network's highest-rated Saturday-Sunday combo in over eight years.

Co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian worked remotely from their homes to share refrigerator-pulled recipes from their own kitchens, and plan new Special-at-Home episodes on April 25.

The goal with Schumer's own quarantine show is Food Network continuing to target a American audience hunkering down in their homes and looking for distraction from their isolation amid the coronavirus crisis.

Schumer also has a first-look deal with Hulu that includes directing, writing, executive producing and starring in the Love, Beth scripted comedy.