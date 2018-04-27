Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Kidney Infection

"I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of 'I Feel Pretty' and my doctors have told me that’s a no go," the actress says.

Amy Schumer is recovering after being hospitalized for a week with a kidney infection, the actress revealed on Friday.

Along with a photo of herself hooked up to intravenous therapy lines in the hospital, the Train Wreck star said she suffered a "horrible" infection, but wanted to thank her doctors, nurses and family for all their help.

"I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there."

She continued, "But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."

Schumer posted multiple photos with the post, including those showing her husband, Chris Fischer, holding her hand as she lays in her hospital bed and another of him sitting in by her side.