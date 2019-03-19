Amy Schumer Says Husband Is on the Autism Spectrum, Talks Kavanaugh Protest Arrest in Stand-Up Special 'Growing'

The comedian joked about her marriage to Chris Fischer and what she was thinking before she was detained in Washington, D.C., this fall.

Amy Schumer got personal in her new Netflix stand-up special Growing, which debuted on the streaming platform Tuesday.

The comedian shared that her husband, Chris Fischer, with whom she is currently expecting a child, is on the autism spectrum.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," Schumer said during the comedy special. "My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum."

She explained that there were signs early on in their relationship, though they didn't bother her.

During one anecdote, Schumer shared that she fell while the two were on a walk. "Nine out of ten people would go, 'Oh my God. Are you OK?'" she said. Meanwhile, Fischer responded to the fall by freezing up. "I remember laying on the ground and looking up at him. And I wasn't mad. I just thought, 'Huh.'"

"And once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," she said. "That's the truth."

Schumer added that Fischer doesn't have a filter. "He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do," she shared. For instance, he will tell her that he doesn't like her outfit when he is asked.

"But he can also make me feel more beautiful than anyone ever has in my whole life," she continued.

"And he can't lie. Is that the dream man? A guy who can't lie. But that also means that he can't lie for me," she said. "Which is an essential part of any relationship."

Schumer also shared a story about their first time walking a red carpet together.

"Also one of the signs of autism is you don't make sort of the appropriate facial expression for the occasion you're at," she explained.

Before they walked the red carpet, Schumer and Fischer practiced his smile to prepare for the event. "We didn't land on one that we were in love with. We were out of time, so I said, 'This is what I do. Just think about something you love, you know.' And he loves the ocean, so we went out there and it worked," she said. "But it worked too well."

She explained that while she did her "normal bullshit" pose, Fischer appeared almost too happy and calm on the red carpet.

Schumer also reflected on her arrest in October 2018 during the special. The comedian, along with model Emily Ratajkowski and many others, was detained after protesting Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court.

"I went down to D.C. to get arrested. Different news outlets wrote about it like, 'Schumer's been detained,' like I was just on a walking tour of the Washington Monument," she joked.

"The whole way down I was really nervous about getting arrested. I've been arrested before, obviously, but I was obsessed with the fear of being hungry while I was locked up," she revealed. "I probably would've been like that before I was pregnant, but that just doubled it."

She added that the protest was "really intense and really emotional." Schumer explained that as the Capitol police swarmed in on the protestors, she continued to chant with the other protestors while she fulfilled her cravings. "I know we're about to be arrested, so I am ramming snacks in my mouth," she said. "The Capitol police are looking at me like, 'What the fuck?'"

"Some people criticized me. They were like, 'That's irresponsible. You're pregnant. I was like, 'Well, that's why I went down there,'" she recalled about participating in the demonstration. "I want to be able to tell this kid I did everything I could."