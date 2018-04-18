Amy Schumer Refused to Be Retouched in 'I Feel Pretty'

"You see my cellulite. You see my, my rolls, whatever … It's like, I feel great," the actress told Gayle King during a sit down with 'CBS This Morning' set to air Thursday.

Amy Schumer wants everyone to know that she's not getting retouched in her new film, I Feel Pretty, as she emphasized during her sit-down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King Wednesday.

In her latest comedy, set to hit theaters friday, Schumer portrays a young woman named Renee, who struggles with personal insecurities. Though filled with self-doubt, things take a turn when Renee wakes from a head injury believing she looks beautiful. Schumer's character then acquires a new outlook and confidence she never embodied before.

The role was personal for Schumer, who revealed to King that she refused to have her body retouched for film. “I said, ‘Do not retouch me in this movie. Do not retouch anything,” Schumer told King. “You see my cellulite. You see my, my rolls, whatever… It’s like, I feel great.”

Though the film’s premise has received backlash from critics, who have argued that the film "body-shames" its protagonist, Schumer fired back, telling King that the film is only meant to make people “feel good about themselves.”

“I want other women, other people to feel good about themselves. And I think walking out of this movie, you really do,” Schumer said.

After King referenced Drake lyrics, where he raps about women worrying about pounds when men never notice, Schumer agreed with the rapper’s statement. Schumer then referenced Kendrick Lamar's lyrics, where he expressed that he's "tired of the Photoshop."

“He wants cellulite, stretch marks. I’m like, ‘Well, here I am Kendrick," Schumer said.

During the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Schumer reiterated that her film is about female empowerment, not body shaming as critics have suggested. “I hope this movie reaches everyone, but I personally made this for my 12-year-old self and I hope you guys could heal your 12-year-old selves tonight,” Schumer told the audience prior to the film’s screening.

Though the film is titled I Feel Pretty, the actress told THR that she feels the prettiest when her appearance doesn’t matter. “When I’m in sweatpants with family and friends and no makeup and I’m not even thinking about what I look like.”

Schumer’s full sit-down interview with King is set to air this Thursday on CBS This Morning.