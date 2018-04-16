Amy Schumer in Talks for Boxing Biopic 'Christy Martin'

Katherine Fugate, the writer behind 'Valentine's Day' and 'New Year's Eve,' will direct from her own script.

Amy Schumer is getting into the ring for her next role.

The comedian is in talks for Christy Martin, a boxing drama based on the life and career of the titular world-champion fighter who pushed for women's place in the sport.

The film will follow Martin's journey from a gym in West Virginia to becoming the first woman signed by famed boxing promoter Don King. The movie will also delve into her personal life and her marriage to an abusive boxing trainer, Jim Martin, who shot and stabbed Martin after she told him she was leaving him for a woman. She would later testify against him in court, sending him to prison for 25 years.

Katherine Fugate, the writer behind Valentine's Day and New Year's Eve, will direct from her own script.

Kevin Kane, Alix Madigan, Nicolas Chartier and Alissa Phillips are producing the feature from Voltage Pictures. Jonathan Deckter will executive produce.

Christy Martin would be the first decidedly dramatic role for Schumer, who can be seen in theaters this weekend with the STX comedy I Feel Pretty. She is repped by UTA, Maverick and Schreck Rose.