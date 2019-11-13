Amy Thurlow Elevated to President of Dick Clark Productions

The longtime COO and CFO will lead the TV production house, known for its deep bench of live events, when CEO Mike Mahan segues to vice chairman in 2020.

Dick Clark Productions has elevated longtime COO and CFO Amy Thurlow to president, a move that will see her take leadership reins in the second quarter of 2020 when current CEO Mike Mahan segues to vice chairman.

“Amy is an extremely talented and dynamic executive, who is poised to drive continued growth and exciting accomplishments at DCP,” Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, co-CEOs of Dick Clark Productions parent company Valence Media, said Wednesday in a statement. “She is also surrounded by an incredible group of leaders and colleagues who we have the utmost confidence in. We are thankful to Mike, whose leadership and creativity helped drive record growth at DCP during his tenure. Luckily, we’ll continue to work closely together and we look forward to supporting his next adventure.”

Mahan’s decision to step down from day-to-day at DCP comes after a six-year tenure at the company behind some of the biggest live events in U.S. TV. Prior to his time there, he served as president of the late TV Guide Network, where he also worked alongside Thurlow.

"I am incredibly grateful to have led such a special organization and thankful to all of my hard-working and talented colleagues for their support,” said Mahan. “I am excited to pass the reins to Amy, who I have had the privilege of working with for more than 10 years, as I know she will successfully steer the company to new heights well into the next decade.”

Prior to her tenure as COO and CFO at DCP, Thurlow was both CFO and executive vp sales strategies at TV Guide Network. Then a partnership between CBS and Lionsgate, Thurlow was integral in the sale that made CBS sole owner of the network, paving the way for Pop. Thurlow previously held roles at NBCUniversal after starting her career at General Electric.

“I am so thrilled to step into this role and lead such an incredible and dedicated team as we continue to produce best-in-class live entertainment,” said Thurlow. “I am indebted to Mike for his leadership, mentorship and friendship. While he will be greatly missed, we are happy that he will remain part of our DCP family in the vice chairman role.”

DCP’s deep bench of live shows includes The Golden Globe Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Streamy Awards and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. On Tuesday, DCP and the HFPA announced that Ricky Gervais will return as host for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards; the comedian last emceed the show in 2016.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.