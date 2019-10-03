Beauty Inside Out: An Amal Clooney-Approved Brow Treatment and Healing Crystal Manicures

The latest happenings in the world of beauty, health and wellness.

The Eyebrow Perm is the New Must-Try Treatment

According to Elisa Fromson (Kris Jenner’s former personal assistant-turned-makeup artist and owner of the London Fromson Brow + Beauty Bar in WeHo) microblading is over. “The initial results can look phenomenal; however, over time and after touch-ups, it really is difficult to prevent once clean, crisp strokes from looking like one big, blurred brow tattoo,” she says. Enter Fromson's new brow perming service ($150), called the London EYEbrow Lift, which uses a natural keratin solution that is brushed onto the brows to give them the desired shape, also nourishing the hair and maximizing volume for four to six weeks. “It is the perfect service for sparse and curly brows, and comes at the fraction of the cost and risk of more permanent brow solutions,” says Fromson of the treatment, which counts client Amal Clooney as a devotee.

The Georgia Louise Spa Opens at The AllBright Club A-List facialist Georgia Louise has garnered a fast Hollywood following, thanks to her game-changing Lift and Sculpt method in which she whips, pulls, and pinches the facial muscles to create up to an inch of lift. Now fans (including Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) can experience a full menu of face and body treatments right here in L.A. at the new AllBright Club on Melrose. Exclusive to the new outpost is the Bespoke Wellness Massage, an all-over-body aromatherapy treatment, and a Redefine Brow service. After your treatmen,t shop Louis’s highly curated skincare boutique, which carries her skincare line and GLOLite LED mask, Pulse+GLO Ionic device (Jennifer Lawrence is a fan) and Cryo Freeze sticks alongside her other favorite beauty products.. Louise will be in town every eight weeks to administer treatments (from $200) alongside her team of trained aestheticians.

An Elevated Nail Game with Mazz Hanna Nail artist and certified crystal healer Mazz Hanna is Hollywood’s go-to for show-stopping manicures that turn nail art into an elevated and restorative wellness experience. Hanna customizes her nail styling for clients (including Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts and Selma Blair) with carefully-selected stones intended to ground the wearer, relieve stress or promote self-love. She has spent the last few years developing an eponymous range of nail care products enhanced with essential oils and organic hemp extract, also blessed by a shaman under a full moon. “I started out creating custom products for my clients, and they were so popular that I decided to create a full range,” she says. Among the red carpet must-haves are the smoky quartz- and CBD-infused foot spray (the antidote to a night in killer heels) and the cuticle oil with an amethyst roller ball (amethyst assists in breaking bad habits such as cuticle picking). To book a private Healing Crystal Manicure with Mazz Hanna, email hello@mazzhanna.com.

Get Flexible at SM Stretching Studio

Fitness trainers have long emphasized the importance of stretching, so it was just a matter of time until a boutique studio offering nothing but stretching popped up in L.A. (a city obsessed with niche workouts). Founded by competitive Russian gymnast and World Championship medalist Samira Mustafaeva, SM Stretching (which has five locations in Moscow) focuses exclusively on developing strength and flexibility. And Mustafaeva promises the clients will be able to do a full split after just 12 classes (starting at $30).

“Many stretching classes focus on recovery from injuries or pulled muscles,” says Mustafaeva, “Our classes improve range of motion and flexibilit,y which actually prevents injuries in the first place.” Fans of the the method, which reshapes the muscles to deliver long elegant limbs, boosts metabolism, and improves blood circulation include Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade and Endeavor chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John.