Starring as the latest Bond girl in No Time to Die (now due out in November 2020 after its initial April release date) and celebrating her first Golden Globe nomination in Jan. 2020 for her supporting role in Knives Out, actress Ana de Armas has made a notable impact on the red carpet, with behind the scenes support from power stylist 2020, Karla Welch.

The Cuban-born actress teased her upcoming 2020 film, Blonde, in which de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe, saying it was her favorite wardrobe out of all of her characters. "That wardrobe was massive," she said. "I think I had over a hundred changes."

It wasn't always high fashion and glamour for de Armas, telling Welch, "When I was in middle school and high school, it was terrible. I didn't have much to choose from. I would wear basically anything I had," mostly her brother's clothes. "Clothes that were too small for him, I would wear it. It was kind of tomboyish."

Welch added that she is not judgmental of other people’s personal styles. "If you want to wear it, go for it," she said. "I wore hand-me-downs too."

In addition to No Time to Die and Blonde, Ana de Armas stars in this year's Deep Water alongside Ben Affleck.