Ana Gasteyer to Host Writers Guild Awards' Los Angeles Ceremony

John Fugelsang will host the New York ceremony on Saturday.

Ana Gasteyer will host the Writers Guild of America West’s 2020 Writers Guild Awards L.A. show.

"I’m so happy to be hosting this year’s Righter’s Guild Awards. It will be a real honor to be among a group of people who are so talented, yet unwilling to help performers write press releases, as I’ve just learned," said Gasteyer.

The actress is best known for her six-year stint on Saturday Night Live. Throughout her time on the show, she created the iconic SNL characters including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, and Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

"Among the highlights of my years at SNL was collaborating with the extraordinary Ana Gasteyer, who is a comedic force of nature. I personally contacted Ana to host The Writers Guilds Awards and the call was perfect," said 2020 WGA L.A. show executive producer and Emmy-winning SNL writer Hugh Fink.

In addition to her work on SNL, Gasteyer is an accomplished singer and songwriter. She recently released the holiday album Sugar and Booze. Inspired by the music from Sugar and Booze, Gasteyer produced and co-wrote an eight-episode original series for Audible. The series was voiced by Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Patti LuPone and Rachel Dratch, among others.

Her recent film credits include Netflix's Wine Country and the upcoming Sony feature Happiest Season. For television, Gasteyer has a recurring role on The Goldbergs and Schooled. Other notable television appearances include Netflix’s Lady Dynamite, TBS’ People of Earth, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and ABC’s Suburgatory.

It was previously announced that John Fugelsang will host the New York ceremony.

L.A. ceremony honorees include Bombshell writer Charles Randolph, writer-director-producer Brad Falchuk, writer-director-producer Nancy Meyers and TV comedy writer Merrill Markoe.

The 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards -- honoring outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio and promotions -- will take place at simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on Saturday, Feb. 1.