Ana Navarro, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Slam Trump at 20th Annual LGBTQ Equality Awards

When accepting the Ally Leadership Award, political analyst Navarro condemned the current administration, as well as anyone else who uses religious or political beliefs to restrict LGBTQ rights.

Though over 1,000 guests gathered at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in downtown Los Angeles for Equality California’s 20th LA Equality Awards, things got heated when discussing Trump and the hypocrisy existing in the country.

When accepting the Ally Leadership Award from Equality California Saturday night, Ana Navarro was quick to call out those failing to "defend equal rights and equal protection."

"Don’t tell me you are a strict constitutionalist, if you are not willing to defend equal rights and equal protection under the law for everyone," she said during her acceptance speech.

A deafening round of applause filled the room as she continued: "Don’t tell me that you are pro military, if you are against patriotic Americans who want to serve and risk their life in defense of this country being able to do so, not because they’re not qualified, not because they’re pretending to have bone spurs, but because they’re transgender."

The political analyst has made waves over the past few years as an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump’s administration. Accepting her award, she continued to condemn the current administration, as well as anyone else who uses religious or political beliefs to restrict LGBTQ rights.

"Some people in America want to pray away the gay," she said. "How about instead of praying away the gay, we pray away hypocrisy?"

Guests were also greeted with an introduction from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who reflected on the past 20 years of the organization and its accomplishments.

"That marriage equality would be the law of the land, when 20 years ago, we were celebrating people like Howard Dean who was for civil unions, and we were saying that was so amazing and so progressive," he said, adding: "Now everybody in this nation can marry whom they love."

Garcetti also didn’t shy away from remarks about the Trump administration. After mentioning the president, who Garcetti called "orange Voldemort," a collective boo from the audience could be overheard.

"Everyday [he] and his team engage in a vile assault on our community, on our state, and they show no signs of slowing down," he said.

Other honorees of the night included Transparent creator Jill Soloway and the legal team at Latham & Watkins responsible for the lawsuit against the Trump administration to block transgender military ban.

"It’s such a crazy time in the world right now," Soloway told The Hollywood Reporter. "This government and this administration — it’s just a dangerous time for trans people."

Soloway received the Equality Visibility Award for their work on Transparent and for uplifting the stories of LGBTQ people. During their speech, Soloway continued to do just that. They shared the stories of two transgender people, who they said were written out of history and deserved to be known.

"We have so much hidden history," they said. "We were murdered in epic numbers. Trans women of color continue to be unsafe simply walking down the street. Is it simply too much to dream of a world where trans and queer people can feel safe in the world?"

Despite the work left to be done, both Soloway and Garcetti reminded the audience to use the night as a chance to celebrate as well.

"To see so many people celebrating, so many people coming together celebrating actual policy change…it’s amazing," Soloway told THR.

The night also included a performance by singer Kim Petras, which brought the entire room to its feet, singing along to her biggest tunes like "Heart to Break" and "Icy." Other attendees included Frankie Grande, Isis King, Shangela, and Alexandra Billings.

Equality California works at national, state, and local levels to support LGBTQ rights and promote policy change. In addition to honoring those who have used their platforms to defend LGBTQ people and tell their stories, the night's celebration also raised nearly $200,000 for the cause.