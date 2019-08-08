Anaheim Convention Center Evacuated After False Report of Active Shooter

Video posted to social media from the area showed people running, some yelling.

The Anaheim Convention Center was at least partially evacuated on Thursday afternoon following reports of an active shooter.

Police responded to the situation and reported there was no shooter and everyone was safe.

"NOT an active shooter and NO shots fired. It was a fire alarm activation that prompted someone to yell “Active Shooter” which created panic. Everything is returning to normal," police said via Twitter. "APD and @AnaheimFire had dozens of units on scene within minutes of the call at #AnaheimConventionCenter in @City_of_Anaheim. The call was not real, but it was handled as if it was until proven otherwise."

Video posted to social media from the area showed panicked people running, some yelling.

The event at the convention center was the American Association for Clinical Chemistry's 71st Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.

"A false alarm from a smoke detector sounded in the Anaheim Convention Center this morning. Local authorities have determined the building is safe. We appreciate our attendees’ patience. Our scientific program is continuing and the #2019AACC Clinical Lab Expo will be open until 1," the AACC said via Twitter.

Thursday's false alarm is just one of numerous that have taken place this week after two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton last week which left a nation shocked and on edge.