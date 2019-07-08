Anaheim Police Investigating After Video of Fight in Disneyland Goes Viral

"Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated," theme park officials said in part.

Both Anaheim police and Disney Parks released statements on Monday after video of a large, brutal fight among multiple people over the weekend went viral.

The fight occurred Saturday, involving men and women.

"APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue," police said Monday.

Not long after that announcement, Disney Parks released its own statement on the matter.

"In response to guests' concerns regarding the altercation at Disneyland––any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to @AnaheimPD," the Parks statement read.

The footage was recorded at Mickey's Toontown and shows two men and two women throwing punches at each other near multiple young children, some in strollers.

A number of witnesses tried to intervene and break up the altercation, including staff members.