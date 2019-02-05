'Anastasia' Musical to End Broadway Run in March

Inspired by the 1997 animated film, the musical will have played over 800 shows at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York's Midtown Manhattan.

Following a successful two-year run on Broadway, the musical Anastasia will play its final performance at the end of March. Inspired by the 1997 animated film, the musical will have played over 800 shows at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York's Midtown Manhattan.

Featuring a book by playwright Terence McNally, a score from Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the production of Anastasia was helmed by director Darko Tresnjak (all four are Tony Award winners). The company of actors includes Christy Altomare in the title role of Anya, with Cody Simpson, John Bolton, Vicki Lewis, Penny Fuller and Constantine Germanacos playing the supporting characters.

Speaking about the lasting impact of the story, producer Tom Kirdahy said in a statement, "Generations from now, people will continue to perform our beautiful musical about a strong young woman and its themes of home, love and family."

So far, the musical has grossed $87.5 million and spawned international productions in Spain and Germany. Anastasia's next national tour is playing across the country through March 2020, currently in San Antonio, Texas. A number of international markets, including Holland, Australia, Korea, Japan and Mexico, have plans underway to produce the musical.

Tickets for the remaining Broadway shows, ending March 31, are available via the Broadway Concierge.

Anastasia fans can rejoice in the news that the show will be performed as part of the Pantages and Dolby Theaters' "Broadway in Hollywood" season from Oct. 8-27.