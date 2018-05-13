Andre 3000 Releases Surprise New Songs for Mother's Day

The former Outkast rapper dropped the tracks on his Soundcloud account Sunday morning.

André 3000 celebrated Mother's Day by surprising fans with a tribute to his mom, complete with family photos, fond memories and a 17-minute jazz meditation.

On Sunday, André 3000 -- aka André Benjamin -- posted two new tracks along with handwritten notes and sentimental ephemera including texts from his mother and snapshots of the two of them beaming at what appears to be an elementary school graduation ceremony.

"Look Ma No Hands," the lengthy, jazz-infused composition, features James Blake on piano and Benjamin himself on the clarinet.

A photo of handwritten lyrics for "Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)" is met with a profound caption from the musician, who reflected on the holiday and the inspiration behind the song.

"I'm sure all the cards, dinners, flowers and last minute gifts are appreciated but I've learned the best gift a parent could get is to simply know their child is ok," he writes via Instagram.

Listen to "Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)" and "Look Ma No Hands" below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.