Andre Holland Talks 'Castle Rock' Series, Working With Barry Jenkins on 'Moonlight'

Holland stars in Hulu's new original series 'Castle Rock.'

Andre Holland came into focus during his role as Dr. Algernon Edwards on The Knick opposite Clive Owen, before solidifying his place as a leading man as part of the ensemble of Moonlight, the 2016 Oscar winner for best picture. He is the current star of Hulu's new series Castle Rock, part of the Stephen King fictional area in Maine where most of his work is set (King famously lives in Bangor, Maine).

Holland discussed his latest series, what goes in creating a horror series and working with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins with The Hollywood Reporter for its Hulu cover story in a game of "First, Best, Last, Worst."

"My first day on the set of Castle Rock, as a I recall, was a really fun day," Holland told THR. "It was such a great vibe. All the actors were enthusiastic and prepared. The crew was amazing. We became fast friends." Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, Holland stars along with Scott Glenn, Jane Levy, Melanie Lynskey, Terry O'Quinn, Bill Skarsgard and Sissy Spacek.

When asked about Barry Jenkins, writer and director of Moonlight, for which he won his first Oscar (best adapted screenplay), Holland called him a "visionary."

"He knows what he wants, and he trusts his actors as well. He's also just a cool brother," Holland added. "He's fun to hang out with."

Horror films and series don't always hit the mark as being deemed great art, but recent exceptions are turning the tide for the genre with films such as Get Out and A Quiet Place. "One of the worst misconceptions about filming a horror series is that it's not character-driven, that's it's all about the gore and shock factor," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. "In our show, we definitely try to stay away from that and really stick with the people that are in this world."

"I really am interested in the characters and in their behavior," Holland told THR, "so to me it feels more like a psychological thriller in a way than a classic horror flick."

Castle Rock is set to premiere this summer on Hulu.