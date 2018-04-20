Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan, Amazon Board Cocaine Crime Series 'ZeroZeroZero' from 'Gomorrah' Team

The series - now in production – will air in 2019 following a shoot across three continents and six countries (and in six languages).

The team behind hit Italian crime series Gomorrah has begun work on ZeroZeroZero, starring Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin), Dane DeHaan (Valerian), Gabriel Bryne (The Usual Suspects) and Harold Torres (González: Falsos Profetas)

Produced by Cattleya for Sky, Canal+ and Amazon, the series has started production and will shoot for eight months over three continents and six countries, and will be filmed in six languages.

Gomorrah director Stefano Sollima – soon to make his English-language feature debut with Sicario: Day of the Soldado – is helming the adaptation of the book Roberto Saviano (who also penned Gomorrah).

ZeroZeroZero will dive into an international empire of cocaine and its economic and political effects, on a global scale, telling the story of different but equally violent and power-hungry criminals, of family dynamics and Mexican cartels, the ‘Ndrangheta (the Calabrian mafia) and corrupt businessmen fighting over control over the world’s most heavily distributed product.

The series is developed by the same creative team behind the TV series Gomorrah in Leonardo Fasoli, Stefano Bises, Roberto Saviano and Sollima, and is written by co-head writers Leonardo Fasoli and Mauricio Katz (The Bridge, Niño Santo). Max Hurwitz (Hell on Wheels, Manhunt: Unabomber), Sollima and Maddalena Ravagli round out the team of writers.

In addition to Sollima, the series is also directed by Pablo Trapero (Crane World, The Clan) and Janus Metz (Borg McEnroe, True Detective).

ZeroZeroZero will debut in 2019 on Canal+ in French-speaking Europe and Africa, on Sky in Italy, the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria, and on Amazon in the US, Canada, Latin America and Spain. International sales are being handled by StudioCanal.