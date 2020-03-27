Andrea Riseborough's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Possessor' Lands at Neon

The second feature by Brandon Cronenberg, son of David, also stars Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean and Tuppence Middleton.

Neon has nabbed the U.S. rights to Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller Possessor, which stars Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott and Tuppence Middleton.

Cronenberg's second feature, a Canada-U.K. co-production, also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and debuted at Sundance. Possessor follows corporate agent Tasya Vos (Riseborough) as she works for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies, ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients.

Neon gave no details on U.S. theatrical release plans for Possessor. Well Go USA will handle the home entertainment release.

Brandon Cronenberg, son of fellow Canadian director David Cronenberg, earlier directed Antiviral. "Neon is a hugely exciting distributor, and I’ve been eager to work with them for a while now. I’m thrilled they are taking on Possessor in collaboration with Well Go USA, who made production of the film possible," Cronenberg said in a statement.

The film is produced by Niv Fichman, Kevin Krikst, Fraser Ash and Andy Starke. The executive producer credits are shared by Gary Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, Ying Ye, Steven Squillante, David U. Lee, Noah Segal, Adrian Love, Simon Williams, Daniel Negret, Vaishali Mistry, Dave Bishop, Tony Roman and Doris Pfardrescher.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with Doris Pfardrescher at Well Go USA, and CAA Media Finance acted on behalf of the filmmakers. Arclight Films is handling the worldwide rights and co-represented the U.S. rights.