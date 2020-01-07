Andrew Burkle, Producer and Son of Billionaire Investor Ronald Burkle, Dies at 27

Andrew Burkle, 27, was found dead by local police at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night, with no cause of death available, according to People magazine, which first reported he died.

Andrew Burkle, the son of billionaire investor Ronald Burkle, who has extensive entertainment interests, has been found dead in his Beverly Hills home, according to a report. He was 27.

"'It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California," the Burkle family said in a statement to People magazine, which first reported his death.

The statement, which gave no cause of death, requested "that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time."

Andrew Burkle, the youngest of three children for Burkle and mother Janet Duitson, has an associate producer credit for the 2019 feature comedy Airplane Mode, according to IMDB.

He was apparently found dead in his Los Angeles home at around 7:26 p.m. on Monday night, a spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department told People.

Ronald Burkle runs the Los Angeles-based private equity firm Yucaipa Companies, which invested in the failed entertainment firm Relativity Media and was a partner in the original consortium looking to buy Harvey Weinstein's former company, The Weinstein Company.

Yucaipa in 2018 sued Lantern Entertainment (later becoming Spyglass Media) after it completed a $289 million deal for TWC.