Andrew Dunbar, Theon Greyjoy's Body Double on 'Game of Thrones,' Dies in His 30s

Dunbar also appeared as a background actor on the HBO series.

Andrew Dunbar, who was Theon Greyjoy's body double on Game of Thrones, died at his home in Belfast, Ireland, on Christmas Eve. He was in his 30s.

Dunbar's death was confirmed on social media by a representative from Northern Ireland's The Extras Dept., an agency catering to film and television extras. No cause of death was given.

"We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us," wrote the agency via its Instagram account. "He was so versatile, we could cast him in anything, he was such a talente performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again. He'll be remembered for his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few."

On Saturday, Alfie Allen — who portrayed Greyjoy — paid tribute to Dunbar via his Instagram story, writing, "Andrew Dunbar was an actor who was also a stand in as Theon on GOT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx."

Among the additional tributes, Game of Thrones crowd makeup artist Pamela Smyth told Belfast Live, "Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on Thrones - Andrew always stood out."

According to Belfast Live, Dunbar's funeral will take place on Monday at Ballywillan Presbyterian Church.