Andrew Lincoln Joins Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom'

The movie is an adaptation from the best-seller by Bradley Trevor Greive and photographer Cameron Bloom.

Walking Dead alum Andrew Lincoln will join Naomi Watts in the adaptation of best-seller Penguin Bloom.

The story, from Bradley Trevor Greive and photographer Cameron Bloom, is set on Sydney's northern beaches and follows a young family struggling to come to terms with a near-fatal accident that left their mother, Sam Bloom (Watts), paralyzed. As they learn to adjust to her new situation, an unlikely ally enters their lives in the form of an injured Magpie chick. The family dubs her "Penguin."

Lincoln will portray Cameron Bloom, who is the husband of Sam Bloom.

Glendyn Ivin will direct from a script by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps. Watts will produce alongside Emma Cooper and Made Up Stories' Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky.

Production is set to begin in Sydney, Australia, at the beginning of August.

Said the producers, "We were all captivated by this heartwarming story of resilience, the power of family and hope. We're thrilled to have the supremely talented Andrew Lincoln on board to bring the Bloom's story to audiences around the world."

Lincoln, who will return as his beloved Walking Dead character, Rick Grimes, in an upcoming theatrical release, is repped by CAA and the U.K.'s Markham Froggatt as well as Jackoway Austen.