Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Are Free Online Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The first show in the series will be 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,' premiering April 3 at 11:00 a.m.

In the midst of theater shutdowns, social distancing and home isolation because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a series of familiar musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber are set to appear online each week for free viewing.

The filmed versions of Lloyd Webber's musicals will be housed on the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On. Currently, the channel is promoting the first show in the series, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, premiering April 3 at 11 a.m.

The full-length musical, inspired by the West End production and starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins, will be available to view for a 48-hour period. It includes the hit numbers "Go, Go, Go, Joseph," "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

The second production in the series will be the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar, appearing on YouTube April 10. The show stars Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles. Just days ago, NBC announced that it will re-air the popular musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday.

Additional musicals by Lloyd Webber will be revealed on the channel weekly, with behind-the-scenes footage also uploaded regularly.