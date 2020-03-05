Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella' Pushes London Opening Due to "Current Global Circumstances"

This is one of the first theater events being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has pushed its opening at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End to October. Webber shared in a statement to Playbill that "current global circumstances" were behind the decision to move the date.

The production, first announced by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, was originally set to open in the summer. Cinderella will now open Oct. 28, with previews beginning Oct. 9.

Lloyd Webber shared in a statement, "The show will go on sale next week as planned, but in the current global circumstances the creative team and I feel that this later opening date is wise. Full scale pre-rehearsals of Cinderella will take place with our leading actors, as planned, throughout this month."

Concerns over the coronavirus crisis have impacted multiple events across the globe. Organizers for France's Tommorowland music festival announced Thursday that they were cancelling the 2020 winter edition of the event due to health concerns with the spread of COVID-19. In the U.S., Netflix, Apple and other technology and entertainment companies have canceled their plans to attend SXSW, also citing health concerns.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography from JoAnn Hunter, who previously partnered on Lloyd Webber's School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.