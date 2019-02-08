'Black Monday' Star Andrew Rannells Teases What's Next: "It Gets Pretty Dark Pretty Fast"

"He's still ambitious but he gets pretty ruthless and he figures out that to be successful, he's got to play dirty," Rannells said of his 'Black Monday' character.

When Andrew Rannells first read the script for Showtime's new series Black Monday, a fictionalized take on the 1987 catastrophic stock market crash, the character of Blair brought him back to his days performing The Book of Mormon as Elder Kevin Price.

"Blair is very similar to Elder Price in that he's very smart, very ambitious, has a lot of book smarts, but not a lot of practical experience, and he thinks he's going to come into this new world and take it by storm, even though he doesn’t really know how anything works in the real world and that’s what Blaire does when he gets to Wall Street," Rannells told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio.

"He's fresh out of grad school and he thinks he can just use his book smarts to become successful and quickly learns that he's got to adapt and play by a different set of rules than he expected."

In the series, Blair develops a trading algorithm that brings him into the reckless, coke-snorting Wall Street world and as Rannells teased, "He has the longest journey in the first season."

"He changes quite a bit. He's still ambitious, but he gets pretty ruthless and he figures out that to be successful, he's got to play dirty," he told THR. "He just unleashes it and it gets pretty dark pretty fast, so that was fun to play as an actor."

Watch the video above to hear Rannells also discuss working with Cheadle and Hall, working with a penis double, horrible boss stories and more.

Black Monday airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime.