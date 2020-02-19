Andrew Yang Joins CNN as a Political Commentator

The entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate officially suspended his campaign last week.

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang has joined CNN as a political commentator, the cable news channel said Wednesday morning.

"I’m excited to join CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences," Yang tweeted. "Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion."

Yang, an entrepreneur, officially suspended his campaign last week. His campaign was built around catchy slogans like “Make America Think Harder (MATH)” while addressing issues that other candidates were largely ignoring, such as automation and AI.

His unusual campaign built up enough support in polls and from donors to qualify for every primary debate in 2019, though his campaign sputtered in early 2020, and he failed to pick up any delegates in Iowa or New Hampshire.

He will make his first appearance as a contributor tonight for CNN's Democratic debate analysis. "Maybe I'll wear a tie..." he tweeted, adding smiling and thumbs up emojis.