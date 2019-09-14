Andrew Yang to 'SNL' Castmember Shane Gillis: "Happy to Sit Down and Talk"

"I prefer comedy that makes people think and doesn’t take cheap shots," the candidate also said in a message to the comedian on Twitter.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a message for Saturday Night Live's new castmember Shane Gillis, who is facing backlash over using racial and homophobic slurs.

On Saturday morning, Yang retweeted Gillis' statement from earlier this week in which the comedian said, "My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks."

Yang's retweet included an offer to have a conversation with the comedian. "I prefer comedy that makes people think and doesn’t take cheap shots," Yang wrote. "But I’m happy to sit down and talk with you if you’d like."

A couple hours after his initial statement, Yang shared on Twitter, "For the record, I do not think he should lose his job. We would benefit from being more forgiving rather than punitive. We are all human."

Yang was called out by Gillis directly in audio from an episode of the Real Ass Podcast that aired May of this year. On the podcast, Gillis can be heard calling Yang a "Jew ch---k," as well as the comedian using racial slurs and Chinese accents. Episode 403 is currently available online, while a video has been made private.

Gillis is one of three new SNL castmembers announced Thursday, along with Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.

Following news of his casting on Thursday, Gillis quickly came under fire for offensive remarks found in multiple audio and video clips that include racial slurs towards Chinese people and homophobic slurs. Co-castmember Yang is gay and Chinese-American.

Always Be My Maybe star Daniel Dae Kim tweeted, "It took 45 years for @SNL to get an East Asian cast member and in that same year, he’ll be joined by someone who would have no problem calling him a "fucking ch---k." Gotta be a joke in there somewhere."

Silicon Valley's Jimmy O. Yang also wrote on Twitter, "As a comedian, I usually side with the comedians on sensitive subjects. But this is just plain racist. [It’s] truly disgusting. This man has to go @nbcsnl."

NBC has yet to release a statement on Gillis.