Andy Cohen Explains Why He Keeps Getting Kicked Off Dating Apps

Late-night host and Bravo poster boy Andy Cohen is usually the one doing the interviewing. But on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Watch What Happens Live host was on the receiving end of the questions.

DeGeneres asked Cohen about his love life, mentioning that the last time he was on her show he was in a relationship. The Bravo host confirmed that he was single and attempting to date but mentioned that he had a hard time using mainstream dating apps.

"There is a gay dating app that I am on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think that I'm impersonating Andy Cohen," he said. "They're like, 'Your photos don't meet our guidelines,' and I'm like, 'No, it is me!'"

Cohen also revealed that he doesn't use celebrity-specific dating apps like Raya, but he is on more mainstream apps like Tinder. He joked that he would love to see DeGeneres' guest DJ Pauly D from the rebooted Jersey Shore on MTV pop up on one of his apps. "Maybe I'll swipe on Pauly D," he exclaimed. "We made a love connection!"

He did reveal that there are limitations to whom he will date, recalling a story of a fan who stood up at a live show and asked him out recently. "I go, 'Are you even over 25?' And he said, 'Almost,'" Cohen relayed. "I said, 'I think it might be too young.'"

Watch Cohen's full interview with DeGeneres below.

