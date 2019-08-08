Andy Cohen to Host 60th Annual Clio Awards

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host will serve as master of ceremonies for the Sept. 25 awards show in New York.

Andy Cohen will grace the stage of New York City's Manhattan Center to host the 60th annual Clio Awards in September.

The Clio Awards spotlights excellence behind marketing campaigns for the year's films, television shows and games.

In a statement, Clio president Nicole Purcell said that this year's awards show needed a host with a strong link to the award's history. "After watching host so many Housewives reunions, we knew Andy could pull off anything we threw his way," Purcell said.

Hosting the September awards show wouldn't be Cohen's first encounter with Clio. The Watch What Happens Live host presented Sarah Jessica Parker an honorary award back in 2014.

Cohen said he looks forward to returning to the Clio awards stage to celebrate its honorees. "I’m excited to be back on stage to host such a big year for Clio and help them celebrate the creative community that keeps things interesting for consumers year after year,” he said in a statement.

At the 2018 Clio Awards, Deadpool 2, Westworld, Hereditary and The Daily Show were some of the titles taking home accolades. 20th Century Fox, Microsoft Studios/Xbox, FX and MOCEAN also snagged 2018's "Of the Year" awards for their respective categories.

The Hollywood Reporter is a partner of the Clio Entertainment Awards, which will take place Sept. 25.