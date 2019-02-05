Andy Cohen Welcomes His First Child Via Surrogate

"I'm in love," the Bravo host said of his new baby son, Benjamin Allen.

Andy Cohen took to Instagram to reveal that he welcomed his first child — a baby boy named Benjamin Allen — via surrogate Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:35 p.m. According to the Bravo host, Benjamin weighs 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and measures 20 inches long.

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Cohen snuggling with his new bundle of joy. In his caption, the Real Housewives creator shared that he named his son Benjamin Allen after his maternal grandfather, Ben Allen.

"I'm in love," Cohen wrote. "And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Benjamin's arrival comes weeks after Cohen first shared the news that he was going to be a dad on an episode of his late-night Bravo series, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I'm going to become a father," he shared at the time.

"Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future," he continued. "Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

When Cohen co-hosted CNN's 2019 New Year's Eve celebration with Anderson Cooper, he expressed his excitement — and astonishment — over becoming a single parent. "When I was growing up and when we were growing up…I just never thought it would be possible, as a gay man, to grow up and have a family," he explained during the broadcast. "And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible."

See Cohen's Instagram post below.