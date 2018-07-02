Andy Dick Charged With Sexual Battery

He is due back in court July 18.

Andy Dick on Monday was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The exact report of where the charges came from is unclear, but TMZ reports that police sources said a woman filed a report claiming the comedian squeezed her butt twice as he walked past her on a sidewalk back in April. She also claimed he made lewd comments. He is due back in court July 18.

Dick has made numerous headlines through the years for his outrageous and lewd behavior.

In October, Dick was dropped from the independent feature film Raising Buchanan following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct on set.

Around that time, THR spoke with Dick and he confirmed he was let go from his small role in the film, although he denied any groping claims, but said it was possible he licked people and he confirmed that he did make advances on others.